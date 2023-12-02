Rose Previte, of D.C.'s Michelin star restaurant Maydan, releases her debut cookbook
NPR's Asma Khalid and Rose Previte cook stuffed summer squash with lamb and rice. It's a recipe from Previte's new cookbook, Maydan.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Asma Khalid and Rose Previte cook stuffed summer squash with lamb and rice. It's a recipe from Previte's new cookbook, Maydan.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.