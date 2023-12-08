© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The promise — and limitations — of carbon removal technology

Published December 8, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST

Find out more about our Reverse Course series here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley open up their notebooks after months of reporting on the development of carbon-removal technology.

As part of Here & Now‘s Reverse Course series, the two traveled the country to see how scientists and business leaders are trying to lock away planet-warming carbon that’s already in the atmosphere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate