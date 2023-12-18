© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The U.S. Postal Service's busiest season prompts us to revisit its curious history

Published December 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST
USPS deliveries going out by reindeer-pulled sleigh. (USPS)

Did you know it used to only cost $.15 to mail a human child? That’s one of the fun facts we learned from a new “A Kids’ History of the United States Postal Service” activity book.

We speak to acting postal historian Steve Kochersperger, who helped develop it.

Owney, the dog that the postal service adopted in 1888. (Courtesy of USPS)

