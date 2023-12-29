NPR film critic Bob Mondello's top films of 2023
Bob Mondello's 10-Best list always runneth over, and despite writers' and actors' strikes, this year is no exception. Here are the films he was most excited about in 2023.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Bob Mondello's 10-Best list always runneth over, and despite writers' and actors' strikes, this year is no exception. Here are the films he was most excited about in 2023.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.