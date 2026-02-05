© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Alan Heathcock Reads "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost

By Joel Wayne
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:14 PM MST

It’s suddenly February, the shortest month of the year at 28 days, save for leap years. Home is our theme this month, an idea just as much as a destination. When it’s cold and wintry, we’re often stuck at home, sitting in the same chairs, looking at the same things, day after day. “A shelf of books, a table, and the white-washed wall - These are the dear familiar gods of home,” May Sarton writes in her poem, The Work of Happiness. “And here the work of faith can best be done, The growing tree is green and musical. For what is happiness but growth in peace…”

It’s the first week in February and we’re hearing works along the theme of home this month. Today, Alan Heathcock reads a poem by Robert Frost, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Frost was a beloved American poet known for his depictions of ordinary people in rural New England. He won four Pulitzer Prizes for his poetry and once said of his work, “For me the initial delight is in the surprise of remembering something I didn't know I knew.”

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
