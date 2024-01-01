© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new law could help millions of older Americans get mental health help

By Avery Keatley,
Sarah HandelJuana Summers
Published January 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM MST

A new law will allow more mental health providers to accept Medicare patients. Could this help close the mental health gap for millions of older Americans?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Avery Keatley
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sarah Handel
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate