“Everybody Loses” by Danny Funt

Since the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban in 2018, sports gambling has skyrocketed in popularity, with over $150 Billion in bets placed last year alone. But with that growth has come hard questions, including a widespread culture of corruption and a startling rise in addiction rates.

In his new book, Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling, journalist Danny Funt presents the first major investigation into America’s growing sports gambling habit. With wild stories and stunning admissions from the people trying to transform our nation of sports fans into a nation of sports gamblers, the book offers a close look at why sports gambling is suddenly everywhere – and why the odds are so great that the problems it’s creating may soon spiral out of control.

Danny Funt covers sports betting as a contributor at The Washington Post. His work has also appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and the Columbia Journalism Review. He previously served as an editor at The Week magazine.