© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dan Levy, wrote, directed, produced and stars in new Netflix film

Published January 5, 2024 at 3:15 AM MST

In the Netflix film Good Grief, Dan Levy, of Schitt's Creek fame, plays a recent widower who flees to Paris to come to terms with life after the death of a spouse.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate