Eagle Rep. Josh Tanner tapped as incoming budget committee co-chair

Rep. Josh Tanner (R-Eagle), Idaho’s assistant house majority leader, will take the reins as the co-chair of the state legislative budget committee for the upcoming 2026 session.

Tanner announced his appointment in a press release Monday afternoon, saying he will take the responsibility seriously.

“Every dollar appropriated represents money trusted to us by working Idahoans. That trust demands discipline, accountability, and a firm commitment to spend only what is necessary—and nothing more,” he said in a statement.

Tanner succeeds former Rep. Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) who is the new Director of the Office of Child Care in the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C.

He said he will focus his chairmanship on “fiscal restraint, limited government growth, and strict accountability for agency spending.”

“When revenues fall short, lower-priority programs must be reduced and agencies held fully accountable. Government should work to keep money in the pockets of Idahoans, not locked inside bloated bureaucracy,” Tanner said.

