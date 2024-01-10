© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel's government is encouraging gun ownership by loosening the rules

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published January 10, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST

Israel has some of the toughest gun control laws in the world, but some in the government are encouraging gun ownership since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate