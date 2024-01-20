© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest in Trump's trials

By Domenico Montanaro
Published January 20, 2024 at 3:09 PM MST

Former President Trump scored a big win in the Iowa caucuses, as one of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case has made serious allegations about Fulton County DA Fani Wilis.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate