The surprising threat of debris in space

Published January 25, 2024 at 5:40 AM MST
The International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour orbit Earth during Endeavour's final sortie on May 23, 2011 in Space. (Paolo Nespoli - ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
The final frontier has become something of a junkyard around Earth.

The United Nations recently released a report detailing the threat posed by satellites and other man-made orbiting machinery: Of the 34,000 objects above and all around us, three-fourths are out of service or just debris that presents a threat to our safety and our communications.

Moriba Jah, professor of aerospace engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, joins host Scott Tong for more on the hazards.

