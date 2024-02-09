© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Trump ballot case: Justices signal skepticism of Colorado's arguments

Published February 9, 2024 at 5:06 AM MST

Most justices appeared skeptical in arguments at the Supreme Court on Thursday in a case looking at whether Colorado should be able to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with University of Baltimore School of Law professor Kim Wehle about those arguments and a separate case involving whether Trump has immunity from prosecution for trying to reverse the election results.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

