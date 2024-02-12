House Speaker Johnson insists Biden can close the border with an executive order
Now that Congress has balked at a proposed border measure, here are the other things President Biden could do to toughen up border policy.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Now that Congress has balked at a proposed border measure, here are the other things President Biden could do to toughen up border policy.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.