© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

Research: Tai chi may be better at reducing blood pressure than aerobic exercise

By Maria Godoy
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:12 AM MST

A new study finds that tai chi is better than conventional aerobic exercise at lowering blood pressure in middle-aged people with prehypertension.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate