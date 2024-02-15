© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

Judges weigh when to start Trump hush money trial and whether to disqualify Georgia prosecutor

Published February 15, 2024 at 5:06 AM MST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post Justice Department reporter Perry Stein about the latest from two hearings Thursday in two of four criminal cases involving former President Donald Trump, as well as a ruling expected Friday in Trump’s civil fraud trial, and what next steps the Supreme Court might take in cases involving Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate