Make Boise State Public Radio your preferred news source on Google

Want to see more Boise State Public Radio on Google? There are a couple of different ways to do it, the easiest is to just click here.

Here are the step-by-step directions, as well:



Search for a topic that is trending in the news and click on the icon to the right of Top Stories.

Search for Boise State Public Radio and hit the checkmark box next to it. Refresh your results and see more from us.

Setting Boise State Public Radio as your preferred source gives you some more control over the Google algorithm, meaning the sites you select will show more prominently in your search results.

“With the launch of Preferred Sources in the U.S. and India, you can select your favorite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from the sites you follow and subscribe to—whether that’s your favorite sports blog or a local news outlet,” Google wrote on its blog announcing Preferred News Source.

