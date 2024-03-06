Idaho House urges U of I to halt Phoenix deal or face a lawsuit

A resolution setting up a potential legal battle between the state legislature and the University of Idaho over its planned takeover of the University of Phoenix is heading to the state senate.

The proposal urges U of I to halt its planned $685 million purchase of the University of Phoenix. If it doesn’t, the House Speaker and Senate Pro Tem could sue to block it.

Last week, President Scott Green and other university officials testified over several days that they regret not looping in the legislature, including the resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa).

“We were told by President Green that there was just no mechanism to talk to the legislature,” said Crane. “Well, I have a cell phone and I have a laptop. If you want to get a hold of me, you can call my cell phone and you can shoot me an email.”

Rep. Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls), co-chair of the budget writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, said she’s also felt excluded from the conversation.

“The only way we can potentially get a seat at the table, unless they want to talk about restructuring, is in the courts,” Horman said.

U of I said it doesn’t need legislative approval since the deal would be funded through bond debt.

Rep. Lori McCann (R-Lewiston), whose district includes U of I, said the school has been told repeatedly to solve its falling enrollment by being creative. Now, she said, they’re being penalized.

“The University of Idaho thinks outside the box and now you want to cut their legs off because they followed the process that the law provides,” McCann said.

The resolution passed 49-21 Tuesday. State senators will consider the resolution next.

