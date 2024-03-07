© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How China's watching the U.S. election cycle as Xi Jinping tightens his grip on the country

Published March 7, 2024 at 6:11 AM MST

While President Biden gets ready for his State of the Union address, China’s Communist Party is holding its annual meeting in Beijing.

We discuss how China is looking at US electoral politics, and what’s facing Chinese leadership, who aren’t taking any big new steps to address the country’s slowing economy. NPR’s John Ruwitch brings us the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate