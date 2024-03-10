© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to take the perfect nap

By Andee Tagle
Published March 10, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT

Ever wake up from a nap feeling extra groggy? Naps can be beneficial for your mental and physical health — but there are a few things you need to know. NPR's Life Kit has tips for the optimal nap.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate