How to take the perfect nap
Ever wake up from a nap feeling extra groggy? Naps can be beneficial for your mental and physical health — but there are a few things you need to know. NPR's Life Kit has tips for the optimal nap.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ever wake up from a nap feeling extra groggy? Naps can be beneficial for your mental and physical health — but there are a few things you need to know. NPR's Life Kit has tips for the optimal nap.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.