© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands

Published March 10, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate