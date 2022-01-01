© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
November 2022 Election Guide

Boise State Public Radio is working with America Amplified to provide you with information and answers to your questions about the upcoming November election.

America Amplified is an initiative working with public media stations across the country and aims to help stations put people, not preconceived ideas, at the center of their reporting process. It is funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and selected stations, including Boise State Public Radio, are funded by sub-grants from the host station, WYFI in Indianapolis.

_

If it's your first time voting in Idaho, or you just need a refresher, don't worry we have you covered. Below is all the dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as other information like how to register to vote and how to request an absentee ballot in Idaho.

Key Dates and Deadlines

  • October 28 by 5 p.m. - Absentee Ballot Application Deadline
  • November 4 - In-Person Absentee/Early Voting Ends at 5 p.m.
  • November 8 - Election Day

Register/Updating Voter Registration

If you need to register to vote or update your existing voter registration, you can do so online or by mail.

If you are registering to vote or updating your existing voter registration online, you will need to have a Driver’s License or identification card issued by the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you are wanting to register to vote by mail, fill out this form and mail it to your county elections office. If you do mail it in, it must be postmarked by the 25th day before an election, and if you are a first-time voter in Idaho, a copy of current and valid photo identification and a copy of a current utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, or another document that shows your name and address must be submitted with the form or shown at the polls before voting.

How to vote with an absentee ballot

You can request an absentee ballot on the VoteIdaho.Gov website up until October 28 by 5 p.m. You do have to be a registered voter to submit an application and you have to have an Idaho Driver’s License or State Identification Card and the last four digits of your social security number.

If you don’t have the required ID numbers, you need to download a paper application and mail it to your county clerk or visit your county elections office. VoteIdaho.Gov recommends you use Google Chrome to fill out the application.

You can request an absentee ballot by mailing in a paper request form. You can also request a paper form from your county clerk’s office or submit a written request to your county clerk with the following information:

  • Name
  • Residence address in Idaho
  • Mailing Address
  • Your signature
