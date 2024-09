Magic Valley: Due to an equipment failure, KBSW 91.7 is running at greatly reduced power and without HD Radio services. We my may restored to normal operation Saturday morning.

Treasure Valley: KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are again at reduced power due to another failure in the master FM antenna system. HD Radio services on 90.3 are still online at this time. We do not have an ETA for improvements as of yet.