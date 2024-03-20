© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Aoife O’Donovan reaches back into women's history on 'All My Friends'

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:45 AM MDT
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan.
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan.

Aoife O’Donovanis a singer and songwriter who’s no stranger to success.

Her new album, “All My Friends,” is out March 22 and is inspired by the suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, who helped womenearnthe right to vote in1920. She began writing the record in the midst of the pandemic after being asked to write music for the centennial of American women’s right to vote.

It is her fourth solostudioalbum.Why dip into history for her latest work? We talk about it.

Avery Jessa Chapnick

