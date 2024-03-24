What classifies as a famine, and how does ongoing conflict contribute?
Gaza, Haiti, and Sudan are all at risk of famine. NPR's Ayesha speaks to Paul Howe of Tufts University about the role of conflict in causing hunger.
Copyright 2024 NPR
