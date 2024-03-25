Israel's war in Gaza puts pressure on Ultra-Orthodox community's military exemption
Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews have broad exemption from military duty. But the expanded war on Hamas has intensified pressure to change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews have broad exemption from military duty. But the expanded war on Hamas has intensified pressure to change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.