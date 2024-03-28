© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.

Baltimore bridge workers: 2 bodies recovered, others presumed dead after collapse

Published March 28, 2024 at 7:06 AM MDT
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Matt Rourke/AP)
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Matt Rourke/AP)

We’re learning more about the six workers who were part of the overnight construction crew fixing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed Tuesday. Divers have recovered the bodies of two, and officials say the other 4 are presumed dead. Two were members of the Maryland immigrant advocacy group CASA.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with George Escobar, chief of programs and services at CASA.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate