Erick the Architect designs beats, not buildings

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published April 2, 2024 at 1:08 PM MDT
Erick the Architect is out with a new album, "I've Never Been Here Before."

Erick Elliott goes by Erick the Architect, not because he designs buildings. Instead, he’s an architect of beats as a music producer and lyrics as a rapper.

And he’s been at it since he was 15 and living in Brooklyn.That’s where he formed the successful hip hop trio “Flatbush Zombies.” Their 2016 record, “3001: A Laced Odyssey,” reached the top ten on the Billboard charts.

Now, he’sout with hisfirstfull-length studio album, “I’ve Never Been Here Before.” We catch up with him and pick his brain about pop culture, music, and much more.

Avery Jessa Chapnick

