Reader's Corner

“Epic Disruptions” by Scott D. Anthony

By Bob Kustra
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:30 PM MST

From gunpowder to AI, the forces of disruption are continually rewriting the rules of business, society, and human possibility. But what drives these revolutionary changes?

In his latest book, Epic Disruptions: 11 Innovations That Shaped Our Modern World, Scott Anthony weaves together the stories behind history's most transformative disruptions. Dissecting 11 pivotal innovations, Anthony reveals hidden patterns behind world-changing breakthroughs and introduces the iconoclasts who dared to think differently - the Renaissance-era scientists, French-cooking enthusiasts, and corporate visionaries who saw opportunities others missed.

Scott D. Anthony is a Clinical Professor of Strategy at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. His previous books include Seeing What’s Next, The Innovator’s Guide to Growth, and The First Mile. Scott previously spent more than 20 years at Innosight, a growth strategy consultancy founded by Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen.

Reader's Corner TechnologyBusiness
