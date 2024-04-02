© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York considers banning glue traps used to catch mice and rats

Published April 2, 2024 at 3:11 AM MDT

State lawmakers in New York are looking to ban the glue boards used to trap rodents. The method of capture also poses a health and safety risk to human beings.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate