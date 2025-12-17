2025 holiday programming on Boise State Public Radio

This holiday season, reflect on the key moments of 2025 and enjoy the sounds of the season with holiday music from a wide range of styles and stories with humor, warmth and festivity. Here are some program highlights from your friends at Boise State Public Radio.

Holiday Programming Schedule for Boise State Public Radio Music

Tuesday, Dec. 23

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: An Echoes Seasonal Landscape

An Echoes Seasonal Soundscape. In an all-instrumental program, we create a soundscape for the season. We play music inspired by the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth. Original songs mix with carols from artists like David Arkenstone, George Winston, Ólafur Arnalds, Erik Wøllo and many more. We weave these sounds into a seamless journey for that pause just before Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A live worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols and related seasonal classical music. This special event is presented by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the college’s 500-year-old chapel.

4 p.m.: A Chanticleer Christmas

Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known as the “orchestra of voices” for its unparalleled range and abilities. This holiday season, the group brings its brand-new Christmas program including original arrangements of well-known tunes drawn from Classical, Jazz, and Popular traditions. They fluently weave between diverse musical styles to create an evening of wonder and joy.

5 p.m.: A World Cafe Holiday

World Cafe celebrated 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: An Echoes Night Before Christmas

Get the sugar plums dancing with an Echoes Night Before Christmas. It’s a time when life seems suspended between the Christmas build-up and the explosion of Christmas morning. Not your shopping mall Christmas carols, we’ll hear music from the Ornamental and Dark Noel albums, Jeff Johnson’s Winterfold and Smoke Fairies’ Wild Winter, and David Arkenstone's Winterlude.

10 p.m.: Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Gift to Jazz with Jana Lee Ross

Host Jana Lee Ross presents a special filled with warm-hearted sounds to bring together everyone in the family. Vince Guaraldi‘s music to A Charlie Brown Christmas ushers in the sound of the holidays for jazz fans as well as Charlie Brown fans. Songs like “Linus and Lucy,” “Skating” and “Christmas Time Is Here” have become holiday classics and have inspired many a jazz player. Jana Lee Ross will explore interpretations of Vince Guaraldi’s tunes by Cyrus Chestnut, Dianne Reeves, David Benoit and others. And of course we’ll hear from Vince Guaraldi himself.

11 p.m. - A Swinging Holiday Jazz Party with Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Thursday, Dec. 25

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

5 p.m.: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert Series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

6 p.m.: A World Cafe Christmas with Old Crow Medicine Show

It’s time to celebrate Christmas with Old Crow Medicine Show! On the next World Cafe, they perform songs from their new album, OCMS XMAS. Plus, band members Ketch Secor and Cory Younts talk about what it takes to write a new holiday song that sounds like a classic, and they share some of their own favorite Christmas memories.

7 p.m.: Idaho Music Christmas Special

Host Carl Scheider features music for the big day from Idaho artists featured from the 10-CD Idaho Ho Ho holiday compilation series. Traditional songs and Gem State originals for Christmas night on Boise State Public Radio Music.

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: An Echoes Christmas

On this day, flow into a soundscape and hear traditional carols reinvented and new carols for the 21st century. John Diliberto brings you music from Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan, Phoebe Bridgers, George Winston, Loreena McKennitt and the new Winter Tales collection. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night with an Echoes Christmas.

10 p.m. - Midnight: Fluid Drive Christmas

Put the wraps (and a bow) on your Christmas Day with host Celia Leber as she highlights holiday selections from artists and bridges genres from blues to R&B, americana, rock and soul.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

10 p.m. - Midnight: 2025 Remembered from The Current

Join The Current in honoring the life, music and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2025 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds – from indie to influential – and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

Thursday, Jan.1

Noon - 2 p.m.: New Year’s Day from Vienna 2026

The ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Yannick Nezet-Seguim in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

Holiday Programming Schedule for Boise State Public Radio News

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Noon & 8 p.m.: NPR’s Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk – these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Thursday, Dec. 25

Noon & 8 p.m.: NPR’s Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most-requested holiday stories. Joy, hope and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

1 p.m. & 9 p.m.: NPR’s Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

The third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Tales you might recognize from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

6 p.m.: All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza

Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson set off on another adventure in their annual attempt to throw a holiday party for the ages. This year, we’ve got a very tolerable mix of songs for the season and, as always, some very special guests.

7 p.m.: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Sunday, Dec. 28

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.: 2025 Remembered from The Current

Wednesday, Dec. 31

8 p.m. - Midnight: Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hosted by Christian McBride.

Thursday, Jan. 1

Noon & 8 p.m.: No Small Endeavor Holiday Special: Practices of Hope

When the headlines numb and the culture wars grind us down, what if hope isn’t a mood at all – but a practice you can do with your body, your friends and your city? In this holiday special, Lee revisits four conversations to find practices of hope with Tara Brach, Tom Paxton, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Sharon McMahon.

Holiday Programming Schedule for Boise State Public Radio Jazz

Thursday, Dec. 25

Noon: Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Gift to Jazz with Jana Lee Ross

1 p.m.: Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander

Coming to you from the WFMT Radio Network – one-hour special, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! With support from emcee and Chicago radio luminary Richard Steele and longtime collaborators pianist Miguel de la Cerna, bassist Junius Paul, and drummer Yussef Ernie Adams, the beloved Chicago vocalist and WFMT Radio Network Jazz Network host Dee Alexander entertains and enchants with songs and reminiscences of holidays past.

2 p.m.: A Latin Jazz Christmas Experience

"Ho ho ho,"a mixture of Mambo, Rhumba, Latin Jazz and fun in this blend of "Christmas Season" arrangements all in this musical presentation.

3 p.m.: A Swinging Holiday Jazz Party with Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

