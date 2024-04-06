Meet the retired science teacher who trekked 600 miles to see the 1970 solar eclipse
The solar eclipse is on Monday, and we hear from a teacher from New York who traveled 600 miles to witness his first one fifty years ago.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The solar eclipse is on Monday, and we hear from a teacher from New York who traveled 600 miles to witness his first one fifty years ago.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.