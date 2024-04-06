© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Meet the retired science teacher who trekked 600 miles to see the 1970 solar eclipse

By Monica Sandreczki
Published April 6, 2024 at 6:31 AM MDT

The solar eclipse is on Monday, and we hear from a teacher from New York who traveled 600 miles to witness his first one fifty years ago.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Monica Sandreczki
Monica Sandreczki heads up the socioeconomic desk at WSKG, covering stories about how social structures affect people who don't earn much money. Before that, she hosted Morning Edition at the station for two and a half years.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate