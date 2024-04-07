Here's what NASA's looking for in the next generation of astronauts
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with NASA's astronaut selection manager April Jordan about what the agency is looking for in the next generation of space travelers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with NASA's astronaut selection manager April Jordan about what the agency is looking for in the next generation of space travelers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.