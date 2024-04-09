Physicist Peter Higgs, whose subatomic particle research changed the world, has died
The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.