Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Physicist Peter Higgs, whose subatomic particle research changed the world, has died

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published April 9, 2024 at 2:40 PM MDT

The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.

Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
