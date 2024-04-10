© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

What Ecuador's raid on Mexican embassy means for global diplomatic norms

Published April 10, 2024 at 6:20 AM MDT

Mexico has cut ties with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico’s embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Will Freeman, fellow for Latin American Studies at the Council for Foreign Relations, about why this happened and what it means for diplomatic norms in the future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate