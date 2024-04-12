© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chinese virtuoso pianist Lang Lang honored with a Hollywood star

Published April 12, 2024 at 7:20 AM MDT
Lang Lang attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Deutsche Grammophon)
Chinese pianist Lang Lang received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past week.

In March, he released the album “Saint-Saëns.”

He joins Jane Clayson to talk about the work.

Watch on YouTube.

The Star for Chinese pianist Lang Lang is unveiled on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Deutsche Grammophon)

