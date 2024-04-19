© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Why Instagram users are hiding their photos

Published April 19, 2024 at 6:33 AM MDT

More and more users on Instagram are doing something once considered unthinkable: Hiding all their photos. It can be called the rise of Grid Zero.

Instagram grids increasingly have zero photos. Young people are driving this trend by prioritizing fleeting and private engaging over permanent interactions. And it’s changing the fabric of social platforms.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

