© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

Review finds Israel failed to provide evidence linking UN aid agency to terrorist groups

Published April 24, 2024 at 6:52 AM MDT

A new independent review has found Israel provided no evidence for its claim that 10% of staff in a United Nations aid agency called UNRWA have ties to terrorist organizations. UNRWA provides assistance to Palestinian refugees.

The report recommends ways the agency can improve neutrality, as a separate review is underway into allegations that 12 of its workers were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Julian Borger, The Guardian’s world affairs editor.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate