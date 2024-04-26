Ashley Judd says the #MeToo movement isn't going anywhere
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ashley Judd, who came forward in 2017 with allegations about Harvey Weinstein, about the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in New York.
