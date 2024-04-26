Protests against the war in Gaza intensify at Columbia and other universities
Authorities are being called to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college and university campuses across the U.S. — leading to mass arrests.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Authorities are being called to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college and university campuses across the U.S. — leading to mass arrests.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.