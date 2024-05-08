As the war in Gaza goes on, groups try to build bridges between Arabs and Jews
The war in Gaza has caused deep divisions in communities around the world. But in the Israeli city of Haifa, some people are working toward dialogue.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The war in Gaza has caused deep divisions in communities around the world. But in the Israeli city of Haifa, some people are working toward dialogue.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.