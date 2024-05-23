Morning news brief

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
By A Martinez,
Leila Fadel
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:46 AM MDT

Britain's prime minister announces elections in July. Russia is practicing nuclear drills near the border with Ukraine. Prospective homebuyers must move fast because of a shortage of homes for sale.

A Martinez
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
