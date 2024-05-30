© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 1A Movie Club Watches "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM MDT
CANNES, FRANCE - Anya Taylor-Joy attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Red Carpet (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - Anya Taylor-Joy attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Red Carpet (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Director George Miller is back, and this time he’s got even more big rig crashes, otherworldly weapons, and bloodthirsty marauders in his “Mad Max” prequel film, “Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga”.

The 1-A Movie Club convenes to discuss “Furiosa,” how Miller handles the origin story for the character, and how the movie stacks up against the rest of the franchise, including its much-lauded predecessor, 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

First, we talk to the man behind the film’s score, Dutch film composer and music producer Tom Holkenborg. We ask Tom about what goes into making a big “Mad Max” score, and how the differences in “Furiosa” required a different score that still resonated with the previous installment.

We’ll also hear from our experts about how “Furiosa” has done at the box office compared to expectations, and what it tells us about the types of movies that can succeed in the current Hollywood environment.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Michael Falero

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate