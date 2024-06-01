Saturday Sports: MLB incorporates Negro League stats into its record books
NPR's Scott Simon and Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant talk about Major League Baseball's new inclusion of Negro League stats into its record books.
Copyright 2024 NPR
