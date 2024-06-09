Israel rescues 4 hostages in operation that kills over 270 Gazans
An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
Copyright 2024 NPR
An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.