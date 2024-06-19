NASA has delayed the undocking of Boeing's Starliner capsule until next week
Managers are still troubleshooting a number of thruster issues and helium leaks on the capsule's first crewed flight test.
Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media
Managers are still troubleshooting a number of thruster issues and helium leaks on the capsule's first crewed flight test.
Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.