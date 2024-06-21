© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
McCall stations are off the air due to an electrical outage

How intergenerational “villages” can help with senior loneliness… and foster care

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Chloee WeinerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:45 AM MDT

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart

Foster kids need stable housing and caring adults. Elders want to be part of a community. Derenda Schubert finds the answer in intergenerational "villages," where young and old live side-by-side.

About Derenda Schubert

Derenda Schubert is a psychologist specializing in children, families, and developmental disabilities. She is the executive director of Bridge Meadows, a multigenerational housing community.

Previously, she has held several executive leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Associate Director of Training at two of Oregon’s largest child and family mental health agencies. She is an American Leadership Forum Senior Fellow and an Encore Public Voices Fellow.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Chloee Weiner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Playlist: What does family mean?

Related TED Talk: The intergenerational wisdom woven into Indigenous stories

Related TED Talk: How to be a good ancestor

NPR Related Links

1A: The Joys And Pains Of Multigenerational Households

The Indicator: Building generational wealth in rural America

1 in 4 young adults live with a parent, grandparent or older sibling, research shows

Copyright 2024 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Chloee Weiner
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Chloee Weiner
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate