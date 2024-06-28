Morning news brief
Democrats and Republicans reflect on the presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump. A new mandate in Oklahoma requires schools to teach from the Bible in every classroom.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Democrats and Republicans reflect on the presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump. A new mandate in Oklahoma requires schools to teach from the Bible in every classroom.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.