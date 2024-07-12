Morning news brief
President Biden's news conference monitored for mistakes. After Biden-Trump debate, poll on presidential race is out. Palestinians who fled parts of Gaza City return to find little left of their homes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden's news conference monitored for mistakes. After Biden-Trump debate, poll on presidential race is out. Palestinians who fled parts of Gaza City return to find little left of their homes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.