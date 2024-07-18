© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The shadow of political violence

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:14 AM MDT
Signs endorsing Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump along with his pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance's (R-OH) name written on it are on the ground on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Last night, there was a headliner from Ohio,who not long into his remarks alluded to anearly successfulassassinationon a presidential candidate:

That was J.D. Vance, the junior Republican senator and now the party’s vice-presidential nominee.

Tonight caps a weeklong convention marked by the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, Vance’s running mate at the top of the ticket.

Peter Spiegel, Managing Editor for the U.S. at the Financial Times, joins us to discuss the shadow of political violence hanging over the convention.

A.C. Valdez

